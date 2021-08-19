Sweet Home School District gets new superintendent

The Sweet Home School District has a new superintendent. Lisa Riggs is now the top official effective August 17.

“We are excited to have Lisa here in Sweet Home,” said School Board Chair Jason Redick in a press release. “Her extensive knowledge of education will continue to push our schools toward educational excellence.”

Riggs previously served as the assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction for the Gresham Barlow School District. Before that she served in the San Antonio Independent School District and as an administrator for the Washoe County School District in Reno, Nevada. She began her career as a language arts and writing teacher in her home town of Port Angeles, Washington.

Riggs succeeds Tom Yahraes, who stepped down this month in order to spend more time with his family.

“I’m deeply honored and thrilled to be selected as the superintendent of the Sweet Home School District,” said Riggs in the release. “I look forward to calling Sweet Home my home.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0