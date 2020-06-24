Sweet Home rally shows support for police officers

Although there have been many peaceful protests, some cities exploded with rioting, vandalism and looting. In Seattle, six square blocks are being held by armed rioters. A police department substation had to be abandoned for the safety of the officers.

The city of Portland will cut its law enforcement budget by $15 million, reducing 84 positions and put money into social programs aimed at improving race relations.

“I am saddened by the rioting and the hatred being shown toward police officers,” Riley said. “We’re a rural community, so we aren’t experiencing what’s happening in places like Portland and Seattle, but the families of our officers are seeing this stuff on TV. Children are wondering why someone would want to throw rocks or bricks at their fathers or mothers.

“We want to let our law enforcement folks know we have their backs even before bad things get started," Riley added.

Riley said as soon as she posted the event information on social media, “My phone began to ring off the hook. People wanted me to let our officers know they support them. Tonight we are throwing praise, not rocks at our law enforcement folks.”