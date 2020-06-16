Sweet Home police mural won't be removed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There are no plans to remove a mural of a police car painted on the side of a Main Street building in Sweet Home despite an insistence on social media that such a campaign exists.

According to Sweet Home city staff and the Sweet Home Police Department, no petition has been presented to remove the mural that shows a traditional police car with a police officer waiving from the driver's seat.

The mural, painted by the Sweet Home Mural Committee in 2012, became fodder for Sweet Home's community pages on social media with the majority of commenters standing in favor of the mural. No petition was included in the post.

It's not the first time the mural has drawn attention. When it was first placed, the police officer was not included. After the mural was vandalized with the saying, "No 1984," the officer was added as well as words signaling the century of service for the department.

"Neither the City of Sweet Home nor our departments have seen any petition to remove," a statement released by both the city and police department said. "The current building owner has no intention of changing the painting."

