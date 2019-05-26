The Sweet Home Police Department is still investigating a shooting in the early morning hours Friday that left one man dead and another hospitalized, and have identified the victims in that case.
On Sunday, Sweet Home police identified the man who died as Corey A. Burdick, 43, of Sweet Home. The department also identified the hospitalized man as Ervin Larry Smith, 65, also of Sweet Home.
SHPD said in a press release that at 2:32 a.m. on Friday the department received a report that two men had been shot on the 500 block of Surrey Lane. The release said responding Sweet Home officers and Linn County Sheriff’s Office deputies were the first on the scene. One man was pronounced deceased at the scene and the other was hospitalized.
Sgt. Ryan Cummings, with the Sweet Home Police, said Saturday morning that police did not believe there was any ongoing threat to the public in the incident.
In its press release, SHPD asked that anyone with information about the case to call police at 541-367-5181.