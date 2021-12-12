Sweet Home Parade of Lights shines through gloomy skies

It wasn’t ideal weather for a parade. It was rainy and cold — classic Oregon weather.

But that didn’t stop the people of Sweet Home from standing outside and watching with glee as trucks and trailers decorated with lights drove down Long Street.

The city’s annual Parade of Lights shone brightly Saturday, Dec. 11. Community members brought their umbrellas, rain coats and blankets to stay warm and cozy.

Families took photos together, kids cheered for the people in the parade and participants handed out candy canes.

The weather may not have been pleasant, but everyone was in high spirits.

“I wanted to get out and have a little bit of fun,” Michelle Scott of Seattle said. “It’s nice to be here with family.”

The parade featured the local fire department, Santa Claus, the Grinch, a horse drawn carriage, live music and more.

People rode on motorcycles and on homemade floats. Sweet Home businesses and clubs waved to the crowd. Local children marched through the street as their parents and friends looked on.

Blair and Katrina Larsen watched the parade with their son Henry.

Blair Larsen joked that the family “had to be there” since their two daughters were a part of the parade. However, the family was happy to watch the parade regardless.

“It’s really nice to see a town come together and acknowledge each other,” Katrina Larsen said. “It’s the spirit and joy that we love.”

Henry said his favorite part of the parade was seeing the Whoville display.

The parade wasn’t the only Christmas feature in Sweet Home on Saturday. There was also a “lights tour” that those looking for more holiday cheer could take advantage of.

The tour was essentially a map of the best lights on display at local homes and businesses. The publicly shared Google Map allowed people to drive along the route and take in the beautiful and festive lights.

Community members had the opportunity to vote on their favorite spots on the lights tour. The award categories were the People’s Choice and Realtor’s Choice. The People’s Choice winner receives a custom lawn ornament while the Realtor’s Choice awards include gift cards to local businesses.

The night also featured a concert from country music singer Jessie Leigh.

