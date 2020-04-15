Sweet Home open for business

Neish said the city is already seeing a downward trend for income.

“We are down about 5½% from this time a year ago,” Neish said.

He added that state officials are warning cities to anticipate decreasing revenue from sources such as gas taxes.

“The state expects our share of gas taxes for the final quarter of the year to be down about $35,000 and maybe $45,000 for the next fiscal year,” Neish said.

The city has imposed a spending freeze as budgeting is about to begin for the 2021 fiscal year.

“We are going to have to evaluate what we can do with our current finances,” Neish said.

Neish said if the pandemic continues for some time, it could also affect property tax payments, but that usually takes a year to percolate downward.

Neish pointed out that residents may see actual increases in their monthly utility bills because family members are home during the day due to school closures, job layoffs and furloughs.

Police Chief Jeff Lynn said his department continues to operate “24/7” but has made changes in keeping with the pandemic.

Lynn said the community is experiencing an increase in thefts.