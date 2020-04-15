Sweet Home open for business

SWEET HOME — Although Sweet Home City Hall remains closed to the general public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, staff members continue to work and provide a full complement of services to residents, City Administrator Ray Towry said Tuesday evening.
“We are fortunate to have a lot of space in the new City Hall to be able to keep our distance from each other,” Towry told City Council members who were participating by videoconference.
Councilors Susan Coleman, Lisa Gourley, Diane Gerson and Dave Trask were in the council chambers along with Mayor Greg Mahler. Councilors Cortney Nash and James Goble and most department heads were participating online.
Towry praised city staff for their dedication.
“They all jumped in with both feet and have been amazing public servants,” Towry said.
Finance Director Brandon Neish said the city continues to work with residents and business owners who may be having difficulty paying their monthly utility charges.
Neish said that had temporary rules not been in place, water service would have been shut off to 116 residential customers this month.
“We are willing to set up payment plans with any customer,” Neish said. "The city is also waiving fees and penalties for nine businesses that have closed and had services shut off due to the pandemic."
Neish said the city is already seeing a downward trend for income.
“We are down about 5½% from this time a year ago,” Neish said.
He added that state officials are warning cities to anticipate decreasing revenue from sources such as gas taxes.
“The state expects our share of gas taxes for the final quarter of the year to be down about $35,000 and maybe $45,000 for the next fiscal year,” Neish said.
The city has imposed a spending freeze as budgeting is about to begin for the 2021 fiscal year.
“We are going to have to evaluate what we can do with our current finances,” Neish said.
Neish said if the pandemic continues for some time, it could also affect property tax payments, but that usually takes a year to percolate downward.
Neish pointed out that residents may see actual increases in their monthly utility bills because family members are home during the day due to school closures, job layoffs and furloughs.
Police Chief Jeff Lynn said his department continues to operate “24/7” but has made changes in keeping with the pandemic.
Lynn said the community is experiencing an increase in thefts.
Since schools are closed, Lynn has put the school resource officer and a detective on temporary patrol duty.
“Our lobby remains open to the public, but the rest of our building has been closed off to essential workers only,” Lynn said.
Lynn said officers are being asked to deliver prescription medications to local residents about “two to four times a week,” and he called the service “a great addition.”
Library director Rose Peda said the library continues to distribute materials, although people aren’t allowed into the building.
Patrons can order materials and pick them up at a drive-through on the north side of the building, Peda said.
“We are also disinfecting every book or other material that is returned, and we quarantine all materials for three days before they go out again or are shelved,” Peda said.
Peda said library staff members are drafting a variety of plans on how they might offer their highly successful summer programs, depending on how long the governor’s stay-at-home executive order remains in effect.
Those plans range from business as usual if the order is lifted soon to mailing materials to children if the order remains in effect all summer.
Public Works Director Greg Springman said his 17 employees are staggering their daily start and stop times by a half-hour starting at 6:30 a.m.
Springman said the staggered schedules allow staff to also stagger their lunch breaks.
“We are putting staff in separate vehicles as well,” Springman said.
Community economic development director Blair Larsen said planning services continue, with the planner working from home.
“We put materials on a table outside of the building, and people can provide us with applications and other materials the same way,” Larsen said.
“It is surprising how much building activity is actually going on,” Larsen said.
Larsen said there has been a drop in code enforcement activity due to the pandemic and the fact that the code enforcement officer is also the city’s emergency management director.
