Sweet Home man who failed to appear back in custody

A Sweet Home man who failed to appear for a plea and sentencing hearing in an assault case last week is back behind bars.
William Eugene Blatchley, 56, was lodged on a warrant at the Linn County Jail on Thursday.
Blatchley appeared in Linn County Circuit Court again on Thursday afternoon, and his next hearing was scheduled for March 2. Judge Michael Wynhausen also set his new security at $100,000 in the case.
His security in the case was initially set at $50,000, and Blatchley’s bail of $5,000 was posted on Dec. 2 so he was released from the Linn County Jail.
Blatchley faces a charge of second-degree assault for an Albany incident in which he allegedly caused serious injury to a 39-year-old man on Nov. 15.
Second-degree assault is a Measure 11 offense with a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and 10 months in prison on conviction.
POWERS, NOAH JONATHAN
- Age: 44
- Date Lodged: 2/12/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|SEX ABUSE 2 - FORCIBLE RAPE
|19CR41894/1
|
|CLIN
|
|Conditional
|RAPE 1 - FORCIBLE
|19CR41894/2
|
|CLIN
|
|Conditional
|SEXUAL PENETRATION 1 W/ OBJECT
|19CR41894/3
|
|CLIN
|
|Conditional
|JAIL-HOLD/NON CRIMINAL
|
|
|
|NO BAIL
ANDRADA, CURTIS WAYNE
- Age: 35
- Date Lodged: 2/10/2020
- Arresting Agency: BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date: 2/21/2020
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FL PERF COMM SERV M U
|19189
|2/21/2020
|AMC
|
|Sentenced
|FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION
|37072
|
|LMC
|
|
|CONTEMPT OF COURT
|68969
|
|AMC
|
BEVINS, ROSEMARY ELIZABETH
- Age: 57
- Date Lodged: 2/16/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|MENACING - INTIMIDATE/THRT DOMESTIC
|20-00574
|
|CLIN
|$50,000
|Pending
BIRCHARD, SAMUEL THOMAS
- Age: 29
- Date Lodged: 2/12/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date: 2/18/2020
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER
|19544237
|2/18/2020
|PP
|
BLANCHAT, BILL DEAN
- Age: 40
- Date Lodged: 2/13/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date: 2/18/2020
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
|16702123
|2/18/2020
|PP
|
BOGGS, ARIELLE RENE
- Age: 28
- Date Lodged: 2/13/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|18CR33768
|
|CLIN
|$10,000
|Pending
|PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
|181008841/WASH
|
|
|NO BAIL
|
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|18CR33768/2
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|17CR75378
|
|CLIN
|$10,000
|Pending
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|18CR20689
|
|CLIN
|$10,000
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|17CR81782
|
|CLIN
|$10,000
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|17CR81782/2
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|17CR81782/3
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|17CR81782/4
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|17CR81782/5
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|37090
|
|LMC
|
|Conditional
BONE, JUSTIN TYLER
- Age: 22
- Date Lodged: 2/12/2020
- Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|UUV
|20-01166
|
|CLIN
|
|
|POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY)
|20CR09540
|
|CLIN
|$7,000
|Pending
BORDYCOTT, SCOTT HAROLD
- Age: 34
- Date Lodged: 2/13/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR73451
|
|CLIN
|$10,000
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR41530
|
|CLIN
|$10,000
|Pending
BYRNES, GARRETT STEPHEN
- Age: 21
- Date Lodged: 2/13/2020
- Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|ASSAULT 2
|20-01192/APD
|
|CLIN
|$200,000
|Pending
|UNLAW USE OF WEAPON - SHOOT PROH AREA
|20-01192/APD
|
|CLIN
CAMPBELL, AARON TIMOTHY
- Age: 40
- Date Lodged: 2/14/2020
- Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|69005
|
|AMC
|$1,550
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|69006
|
|AMC
|
|Conditional
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|69007
|
|AMC
|
|Conditional
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR69995
|
|CLIN
|$5,000
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR69995/2
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
CARR, COTY ALLAN
- Age: 29
- Date Lodged: 2/12/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|CONTEMPT OF COURT
|5502
|
|AMC
|
|
|THEFT 3 - SHOPLIFT
|34405
|
|AMC
|
|
|BURGLARY 2 - OTHER STRUCTURE
|19CR56425
|
|CLIN
|$25,000
|Pending
|RESISTING ARREST - SIMPLE ASLT
|20CR09892
|
|CLIN
|$25,000
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR 2
|34543
|
|LMC
|
|
|UUV
|19CR56425
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|FALSE INFO TO POLICE OFFICER - FALSE INFO
|20CR09887
|
|CLIN
|$25,000
|Pending
|FALSE INFO TO POLICE OFFICER - FALSE INFO
|19CR56425
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|IDENTITY THEFT
|20CR09857
|
|CLIN
|$25,000
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|18CR41275
|
|CLIN
|$25,000
|Pending
|POSS HEROIN (MISD)
|20CR09892
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY)
|20CR09877
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|17CR76514
|
|CLIN
|$25,000
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|17CR84575
|
|CLIN
|$25,000
|Pending
|INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER - DIS CONDUCT
|20CR09887
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|RECKLESS DRIVING
|20CR09877
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|17CR84575
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|17CR76514
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|RECKLESS DRIVING
|20CR09887
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|17CR76514
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|ELUDE VEHICLE
|20CR09877
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|ELUDE VEHICLE
|20CR09887
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|17CR76514
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|17CR84575
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
CHOHAN, THOMAS FRANCIS
- Age: 48
- Date Lodged: 2/13/2020
- Arresting Agency: LEBANON POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
|14530923
|
|PP
|NO BAIL
|
COATS, DAVID RUSSELL
- Age: 37
- Date Lodged: 2/12/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|ASSAULT 2
|18CR79549
|
|CLIN
|
|Pending
|UNLAW USE OF WEAPON - WEAPON OT
|18CR79549
|
|CLIN
|
|Pending
|JAIL-HOLD/NON CRIMINAL
|18CR60128
|
|CLIN
|
COWART, MATTHEW ALAN
- Age: 20
- Date Lodged: 2/16/2020
- Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|673830-A
|
|NONE
|NO BAIL
DAVIS, CHASE LEE
- Age: 28
- Date Lodged: 2/15/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FALSE INFO TO POLICE OFFICER - FALSE INFO
|PC/20-00564
|
|CLIN
|$3,000
|Pending
|ASSAULT 3 - DOMESTIC
|20-00484/LCSO
|
|CLIN
|$50,000
|Pending
|STRANGULATION - FEL DOMESTIC
|20-00484/LCSO
|
|CLIN
|$50,000
|Pending
|PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
|16033594
|
|PP
|NO BAIL
|
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|20-00484/LCSO
|
|CLIN
|NO BAIL
|Pending
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|16-C-03990H
|
|JCLB
|
|Conditional
DELLINGER, TYLER MATTHEW
- Age: 25
- Date Lodged: 2/16/2020
- Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|18CR84107
|
|CLIN
|NO BAIL
|Pending
DEWAR, JACOB DANIEL
- Age: 22
- Date Lodged: 2/14/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date: 2/17/2020
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|ELUDE VEHICLE
|20CR01217
|2/17/2020
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
DICKINSON, TODD EDWARD
- Age: 60
- Date Lodged: 2/14/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date: 7/24/2020
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|DUII
|16CR65757
|4/6/2020
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
|DUII
|19CR48307
|7/17/2020
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
|DWS MIS
|19CR48307/2
|7/24/2020
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
EXLINE, AARON LEE
- Age: 39
- Date Lodged: 2/16/2020
- Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|ASSAULT 4 - SIMPLE ASLT DOMESTIC
|ALP/PC20-1283
|
|CLIN
|$56,000
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|18CR83033
|
|CLIN
|NO BAIL
|Pending
|FELON IN POSS OF RESTRICTED WEAPON
|ALP/PC20-1283
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
FELDE, JEREMIAH UGENE
- Age: 39
- Date Lodged: 2/11/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
|13760263
|
|PP
|NO BAIL
GARCIA, ANTHONY PAUL
- Age: 45
- Date Lodged: 2/10/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date: 2/18/2020
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
|11023635
|2/18/2020
|
|
|
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|36061PV
|
|LMC
|
|Conditional
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|16CR14126
|
|CBEN
|$10,000
GOMEZ, ELIJAH HOLTEN
- Age: 30
- Date Lodged: 2/13/2020
- Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT 2
|24441
|
|AMC
|
|
|PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
|17741620
|
|
|NO BAIL
|
GONZALES, KENNEDY DURAN
- Age: 24
- Date Lodged: 2/10/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER
|21819152
|
|PP
|NO BAIL
GRAY, KATRINA LYNN
- Age: 36
- Date Lodged: 2/14/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date: 2/21/2020
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|18CR44106
|2/21/2020
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
HALL, MATTHEW ROBERT
- Age: 26
- Date Lodged: 2/15/2020
- Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
|17610123
|
|PP
|NO BAIL
HUTZLER, CHRISTOPHER LEE
- Age: 34
- Date Lodged: 2/13/2020
- Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
|
|
|PP
|NO BAIL
|
|RECKLESS DRIVING
|APD 20-01203
|
|CLIN
|$15,000
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|18CR45818
|
|CMAR
|$80,000
|
|CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 3 - RESULT CRIMINAL ACT
|LCSO 20-00538
|
|CLIN
|
|
|RECKLESS ENDANGERING
|20CR10166
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|FAIL TO PERFORM DUTIES/DRIVER- PROP DAMAGE
|LCSO 20-00538
|
|CLIN
|
|
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR24979
|
|CLIN
|$10,000
|Pending
|ELUDE VEHICLE
|APD 20-01203
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|DWS MIS
|APD 20-01203
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|RECKLESS DRIVING
|LCSO 20-00538
|
|CLIN
|
|
|ELUDE FOOT
|LCSO 20-00538
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|ELUDE VEHICLE
|LCSO 20-00538
|
|CLIN
|
|
|DWS MIS
|LCSO 20-00538
|
|CLIN
|
BLAIR, BRETT HALE
- Age: 21
- Date Lodged: 2/15/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|ROBBERY 3 - CONV STORE
|
|
|CLIN
|$6,000
|Pending
CODY, CURTIS ALLEN
- Age: 45
- Date Lodged: 2/10/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date: 2/26/2020
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|19CR23382
|2/26/2020
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
JIMENEZ, WACO BRIAN RICHARD
- Age: 42
- Date Lodged: 2/17/2020
- Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Scheduled Release Date: 2/28/2020
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|19CR30841
|
|CLIN
|NO BAIL
|Pending
|FL PERF COMM SERV M U
|
|2/28/2020
|JCLB
|
|Sentenced
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|19CR30841/2
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|19CR30841/3
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
JOHNSON, LINSON LAVELL
- Age: 49
- Date Lodged: 2/12/2020
- Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
|13660253
|
|PP
|NO BAIL
JONES, LAWRENCE LEE
- Age: 22
- Date Lodged: 2/11/2020
- Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|THEFT 1 - FROM BUILDING
|20CR09550
|
|CLIN
|$10,000
|Pending
|THEFT 2 - SHOPLIFT
|24404
|
|CLIN
|
|
|POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD)
|20CR09234
|
|CLIN
|$5,000
|Pending
|THEFT 2 - OTHER
|20CR09550/2
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|UUV
|20CR09550/3
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
JONES, TONY JAMES
- Age: 30
- Date Lodged: 2/12/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|ROBBERY 3 - OTHER
|MARI/19CR25961
|
|
|NO BAIL
|
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR37690
|
|CLIN
|$10,000
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR37690
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR37690
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR37690
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR37690
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR37690
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR37690
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
LANE, KENNETH EUGENE
- Age: 41
- Date Lodged: 2/10/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FALSE INFO TO POLICE OFFICER - FALSE INFO
|UTC-207944
|
|CLIN
|
|
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|36436
|
|LMC
|
|Conditional
|PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
|12725167
|
|PP
|NO BAIL
LEMMON, ANDREW DAVID
- Age: 31
- Date Lodged: 2/13/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date: 4/29/2020
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FAIL TO APPEAR 1
|19CR70049
|
|CLIN
|
|
|FAIL TO APPEAR 1
|19CR70049
|
|CLIN
|$10,000
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR31300
|
|CLIN
|$10,000
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR31300/2
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|18CR64315
|
|CLIN
|$10,000
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|18CR64315/2
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|18CR64315/3
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
|19313571
|4/29/2020
|CLIN
MARTINEZ, BILLY LOPEZ
- Age: 29
- Date Lodged: 2/13/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|CONTEMPT OF COURT
|68279
|
|AMC
|
|Conditional
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR51554
|
|CLIN
|$10,000
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION
|19CR51554
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
NORTH, CALVIN TOI
- Age: 26
- Date Lodged: 2/10/2020
- Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR73104
|
|CLIN
|$15,000
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR 1
|
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR73104
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR73104
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR73104
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
NORTH, SEAN MICHAEL
- Age: 27
- Date Lodged: 2/14/2020
- Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
|18215502
|
|PP
|NO BAIL
PACHECO, VINCENT JAMES
- Age: 44
- Date Lodged: 2/11/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|CONTEMPT OF COURT
|20CN00694
|
|CLIN
|$5,000
|Pending
ROACH, NICHOLAS GAGE
- Age: 23
- Date Lodged: 2/6/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|18CR48682
|
|CLIN
|$5,000
|Pending
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|19CR08452
|
|CLIN
|$5,000
|Pending
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|19CR25110
|
|CLIN
|$5,000
|Pending
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|18CR48682
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
SCARBOROUGH, THYSEN THOMAS
- Age: 28
- Date Lodged: 2/11/2020
- Arresting Agency: BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
|18136164
|
|PP
|NO BAIL
|
SCHOOLEY, JERROD SLADE
- Age: 45
- Date Lodged: 2/15/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
|11657002
|
|PP
|NO BAIL
|
|HARASSMENT PHYSICAL CONTACT/SIMPLE ASSAULT
|CITE# 207993
|
|JCLB
|
SCOTT, JOHN PABLO
- Age: 30
- Date Lodged: 2/10/2020
- Arresting Agency: LEBANON POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
|18084030
|
|PP
|NO BAIL
SECHREST, RYAN WESLEY
- Age: 33
- Date Lodged: 2/13/2020
- Arresting Agency: LEBANON POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|UUV
|2020-00001567
SHADDON, JOSH LEE
- Age: 42
- Date Lodged: 2/14/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER
|18196623
|
|PP
|NO BAIL
SLOAN, NICHOLAS JAMES
- Age: 30
- Date Lodged: 2/11/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date: 2/18/2020
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|19CR56432
|2/18/2020
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
|POSS HEROIN (MISD)
|24357
|
|CLIN
|
|
|CRIMINAL TRESPASS 2
|24357
|
|CLIN
SOUCY, GUY GERALD
- Age: 44
- Date Lodged: 2/13/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FALSE INFO TO POLICE OFFICER - FALSE INFO
|20-00548
|
|CLIN
|$10,000
|Pending
|POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY)
|19CR04254/2POLK
|
|CPOL
|INCLUDED
|
|DELIVER METH
|19CR04254
|
|CPOL
|$500,000
|
|DELIVER METH
|20-00548
|
|CLIN
|
|
|POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD)
|20-00548
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|CRIMINAL TRESPASS 2
|20-00548
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|ELUDE FOOT
|20-00548
|
|CLIN
|
|
TERRY, JACK LYLE
- Age: 31
- Date Lodged: 2/14/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|18CR27582
|
|CLIN
|NO BAIL
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|18CR27582/2
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|18CR27582/3
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|18CR27582/4
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|16CR31017
|
|CLIN
|NO BAIL
|Pending
THAXTON, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
- Age: 34
- Date Lodged: 2/12/2020
- Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|19CR34972
|
|CLIN
|$5,000
|Pending
|POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD)
|CITE 24413
|
|CLIN
|
|
|CONTEMPT OF COURT
|CITE 24414
|
|AMC
|
WEBSTER, MICHAEL DANIEL
- Age: 32
- Date Lodged: 2/16/2020
- Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|ASSAULT 4 - MIS
|ALP/20-01307
|
|CLIN
|$3,000
|Pending
WHITTINGTON, JACOB LEE
- Age: 31
- Date Lodged: 2/11/2020
- Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR29646
|
|CLIN
|$5,000
|Pending
|POSS HEROIN (MISD)
|CITE: 24358
|
|CLIN
|
|
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR29646/2
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
