Sweet Home man suspect in stabbing at Upper Sankey Park

A Sweet Home resident was arrested after reportedly stabbing another man in Upper Sankey Park in Sweet Home on Sunday afternoon.

Jock Eugene Edwards, 32, was lodged in the Linn County Jail on charges of first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. His initial bail was set at $56,000, according to the jail website.

The Sweet Home Police Department is investigating the incident, and responded to the park, 877 14th Avenue, at 12:41 p.m.

According to a news release, officers learned that the accuser, David Salyer-Bowen, 18, of Sweet Home, had been transported to the Sweet Home Fire Department by a witness. He was then transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis where he was treated for his injury and later released.

The investigation is ongoing and those with information about the case should call Sweet Home Police Department Detective Keenan Martin at 541-367-5181.

