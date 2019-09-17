A Sweet Home man was sentenced to 90 months in prison without the possibility of early release after pleading guilty to abusing a child under the age of 12.
Joshua James Deffenbaugh, 35, was sentenced Tuesday in Linn County Circuit Court for crimes committed between January 2014 and June 2017. He pleaded guilty to sexual abuse in the first degree.
Deffenbaugh first appeared in court in January of this year. At the time, prosecutor Ryan Lucke asked for $150,000 security, noting that one of the charges he originally faced was a Jessica’s Law offense which carried a mandatory minimum of 25 years.
Deffenbaugh was convicted of attempted rape and attempted sodomy in 2003 in Linn County.