Sweet Home man sentenced to 4-plus years for sex crimes

A Sweet Home man was sentenced last week to about four and a half years in prison for two sex crimes.

Seven Lee Bullock, 19, had previously pleaded no contest to two counts of first-degree sex abuse on Oct. 22. He was sentenced on Nov. 6.

The crimes occurred between 2012 and 2016, and the victim was a female under the age of 10.

Bullock was between 11 and 14 years old when the sex abuse occurred, according to court documents.

Per terms of the negotiated settlement, eight other sex crimes, including a charge of first-degree rape, were dismissed.

Bullock was ordered to serve a total of four years and seven months. He was arrested and charged in June, and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

His court-appointed attorney, Edward Talmadge, did not return a phone call seeking comment in the case.

Jonathan Crow handled the prosecution for the Linn County District Attorney's Office.

Judge Michael Wynhausen presided over the case.

In May 2018, Bullock, then known as David James Lybarger, was one of three teens who brought a gun to Lebanon High School.

