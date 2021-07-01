Sweet Home man pleads guilty for role in COVID-relief fraud scheme

A Sweet Home man pleaded guilty Thursday for his role in a scheme to steal funds intended to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Russell Anthony Schort, 39, pleaded guilty to bank fraud, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorneys Office - District of Oregon.

Schort worked with an accomplice, Andrew Aaron Lloyd, 51, of Lebanon, to take advantage of the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, an integral part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act passed in March 2020. The CARES Act provided emergency financial assistance to millions of Americans and small businesses suffering from the economic effects of the pandemic.

According to court documents, on May 1, 2020, Lloyd submitted a PPP loan application under Schort’s business name, Schort Lee Construction, to U.S. Bank. Included in the loan application package was a false IRS form 944 listing 2019 wages paid of more than $3 million. The application also included a fake list of 56 employees and the wages purportedly paid to each.