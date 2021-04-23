Sweet Home man injured in Highway 20 rollover

A Sweet Home man is in a Corvallis hospital recovering from "serious injuries" suffered in a rollover incident on Thursday afternoon near Sweet Home.

The 4-door sedan driven by Jackie Dean Ottre Jr., 42, left Highway 20 near Brushwood Road just west of Sweet Home at about 4:30 p.m. According to a report from the Sweet Home Fire District the vehicle rolled multiple times before coming to rest near a culvert about 60 yards from the highway.

Crews had to extract Ottre from the sedan by removing its roof before he was transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis.

The wreckage was close enough to a rail line that it was shut down during rescue operations.

Two ambulances, two brush rigs, a special vehicle with rescue tools and 11 emergency response personnel were on the scene, including representatives of the Oregon State Police and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

No information was available on why the vehicle left the highway or the current condition of the driver.

