 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sweet Home man injured in Highway 20 rollover
0 comments
alert

Sweet Home man injured in Highway 20 rollover

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
sweet-home-rollover

A sedan driven by Jackie Dean Ottre Jr. of Sweet Home rolled off of Highway 20 just west of Sweet Home on Thursday and wound up resting near a culvert. Ottre was seriously injured in the solo vehicle crash.

 Provided photo

A Sweet Home man is in a Corvallis hospital recovering from "serious injuries" suffered in a rollover incident on Thursday afternoon near Sweet Home.

The 4-door sedan driven by Jackie Dean Ottre Jr., 42, left Highway 20 near Brushwood Road just west of Sweet Home at about 4:30 p.m. According to a report from the Sweet Home Fire District the vehicle rolled multiple times before coming to rest near a culvert about 60 yards from the highway.

Crews had to extract Ottre from the sedan by removing its roof before he was transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis.

Biden Announces Tax Credit to Help Workers Receive Paid Time Off to Be Vaccinated. On April 21, President Biden announced the federal tax credit, hoping that business owners will encourage their employees to get vaccinated. No working American should lose a single dollar from their paycheck because they chose to fulfill their patriotic duty of getting vaccinated, President Joe Biden, via statement. The president is also encouraging employers to provide vaccination incentives such as giveaways and discounts for employees. . Employers with as many as 500 workers will be reimbursed up to $511 per employee per day for up to 10 days. The reimbursement will be deducted from Medicare taxes employers typically have to pay. The PTO policy also applies to taking time off after experiencing any side effects from the vaccine

The wreckage was close enough to a rail line that it was shut down during rescue operations.

Two ambulances, two brush rigs, a special vehicle with rescue tools and 11 emergency response personnel were on the scene, including representatives of the Oregon State Police and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

No information was available on why the vehicle left the highway or the current condition of the driver.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

0 comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News