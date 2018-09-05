A Sweet Home man pleaded no contest to second-degree sex abuse and unlawful delivery of a marijuana item in Linn County Circuit Court on Wednesday.
William Gene Lazard, 20, was sentenced to four years in prison.
The sentence was greater than typical for the offenses due to the vulnerability of the female victim and the degree of harm, factors that Lazard admitted to. The victim was under the age of 16 at the time of the crimes.
Lazard was initially charged with four additional sex crimes — first-degree rape, third-degree rape and two counts of first-degree sex abuse — but those were dismissed per terms of the negotiated settlement.
Prosecutor Michael Wynhausen said that on March 28 or March 29, the victim went to a party with Lazard and consumed marijuana and alcohol, becoming highly intoxicated. The sexual abuse occurred at a party along North River Drive in the Sweet Home area.
The victim didn’t initially report the crimes to police because she felt like the abuse was her fault, in part for being so intoxicated, Wynhausen said.
The victim’s family and Lazard did not make statements to the court.
“Mr. Lazard disputes a lot of what has been represented here as facts by Mr. Wynhausen and in the reports,” said defense attorney Michael Lowry.
Lazard must register as a sex offender.