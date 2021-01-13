Sweet Home man gets 20 years for DUII crash that killed two

Watters told McHill about how she suffers from anxiety and insomnia. “When I close my eyes, I see these horrible visions of everything that might have happened to them in the car. I can’t turn it off,” she added.

McIntire apologized for his actions in a brief statement to the court. “I’m sorry for the tragedy and there’s nothing I can do to make up for that or any choices I made,” McIntire said.

First-degree manslaughter is a Measure 11 crime that carries a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison. Prosecutor Keith Stein and family members of the victims asked for the counts to run consecutive. Defense attorney Tyler Reid asked that the sentences run concurrently, and noted that McIntire had no criminal history.

McHill, in making his determination to run the sentences consecutively, said that he had to focus on the consequences that people have suffered and will continue to suffer due to McIntire’s actions.

He also said that he always hopes for closure with the resolution of cases. With this case? “I don’t think that’s going to happen,” McHill said.

McIntire’s trial lasted six days, and was held in a conference room at the fairgrounds to allow for COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.

