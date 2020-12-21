Sweet Home man found guilty of two counts of manslaughter

A Sweet Home man has been found guilty of two counts of first-degree manslaughter for killing a woman and her daughter during a 2019 drunk driving crash in which his Jeep crossed the center line and crashed into an oncoming vehicle.

Brian James McIntire, 30, is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 13 in Linn County Circuit Court.

A 12-member jury also found McIntire guilty of driving under the influence of intoxicants and fourth-degree assault, for injuring the driver of the other vehicle. The jury found McIntire not guilty of another charge of fourth-degree assault regarding a 3-year-old girl in the other car.

Emma Pulido, 5, and her mother Stormy Barge, 24, of Sweet Home were killed in the near head-on crash, which occurred at about 6:15 p.m. on July 23 on Brush Creek Road near Crawfordsville.

McIntire “made a string of horrible, horrible decisions that resulted in a horrible tragedy,” said prosecutor Keith Stein, during closing arguments on Monday morning.

The verdict came at the conclusion of a 6-day trial held in a conference room at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center. Proceedings were held at the alternative site to allow for COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.