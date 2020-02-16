Sweet Home man fails to show for Albany assault sentencing on Friday, warrant issued

A Sweet Home man was scheduled to make a plea and be sentenced regarding an Albany assault case on Friday, but he failed to show up for the hearing in Linn County Circuit Court.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of William Eugene Blatchley, 56, on Friday, according to Oregon’s online court database.

Blatchley faces a charge of second-degree assault for an incident in which he allegedly caused serious injury to a 39-year-old man on Nov. 15.

His security in the case was set at $50,000, and Blatchley’s bail of $5,000 was posted on Dec. 2 so he was released from the Linn County Jail.

Based on a review of court documents available online, it was unclear what crime Blatchley would have pleaded to or what sentence he would have received.

Second-degree assault is a Measure 11 offense with a presumptive sentence of five years and 10 months in prison on conviction.

