Sweet Home man charged with sex abuse

A Sweet Home man was charged with first-degree sex abuse on Wednesday afternoon in Linn County Circuit Court.

Stephen Tyler Webb, 36, allegedly committed the crime between June 2019 and August 2019, according to the charging document.

The victim in the case was under the age of 14, the charging document indicates.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case, and Webb was arrested on Tuesday.

The defense attorney in the case was not listed in Oregon’s online court database, nor was Webb’s bail.

