Sweet Home man charged with several sex crimes

A Sweet Home man was charged with several sex crimes during a hearing in Linn County Circuit Court on Thursday.

Grady Daniel Nading, 35, was accused of six counts of first-degree sex abuse, one count of first-degree rape and one count of second-degree unlawful sexual penetration.

The crimes allegedly occurred between September 2019 and Nov. 15, and the accuser is a girl under the age of 14 who Nading knows.

The Sweet Home Police Department investigated the case.

Judge Michael Wynhausen set Nading’s bail at $100,000, and the next hearing in the matter was scheduled for Dec. 14.

Nading was released from the Linn County Jail following the hearing on Thursday after 10 percent of his security, or $10,000, was posted on his behalf by a relative.

Rex White Jr., Nading’s court-appointed defense attorney, did not return a phone call seeking comment.

First-degree rape and first-degree sex abuse are Measure 11 crimes that carry a mandatory minimum sentence of several years in prison. Those convicted of Measure 11 crimes must serve every day of their sentence in prison, with no eligibility to earn time off.

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.