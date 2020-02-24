Sweet Home man charged for Albany traffic death

A Sweet Home man has been charged with criminally negligent homicide for allegedly causing the death of a Lebanon motorist in a Jan. 2 crash at Santiam Highway and Goldfish Farm Road in Albany.

Robert Russell Selders, 53, was arraigned on an indictment in Linn County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon.

Trevor Gabriel Lincoln, 35, of Lebanon, died Jan. 3 from injuries sustained in the wreck.

During the teleconference hearing with the Linn County Jail, prosecutor Alex Olenick asked for some bail to ensure public safety, but noted that Selders had no criminal history and the case did not involve alcohol or other intoxicants.

Selders asked for a conditional release, and said he was the sole caregiver of his elderly mother.

Judge Michael Wynhausen set bail at $25,000, and added that it was lower than what he would have typically ordered for such a serious crime.

The next hearing in the case was scheduled for March 16.

The crash, which occurred at about 3 p.m. on Jan. 2, involved three vehicles — two passenger automobiles and a semi-truck carrying an empty livestock trailer. Lincoln was the only individual transported from the scene by ambulance.