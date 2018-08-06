A Sweet Home man whose vehicle caught fire after a crash near Lebanon last week remains in serious condition at the Legacy Oregon Burn Center, said a medical facility spokeswoman.
Douglas Livengood, 20, was injured in a wreck that occurred in the 35400 block of Brewster Road, near Lebanon, at about 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to police logs.
Livengood was driving and came across vehicles stopped or slowed in his lane of traffic due to road work. Rather than cause a rear-end crash, Livengood left the roadway, but his vehicle struck a power pole and caught fire, a Linn County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said.
A passenger in the vehicle, Brooke Nelson, 19, also suffered burns, according to police logs. She was treated and released from Samaritan Albany General Hospital, said a hospital spokeswoman.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the Linn County road crew on Brewster Road had safety vehicles with flashing lights on either side of them.
