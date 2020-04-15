Sweet Home man arrested for Tangent burglary

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Sweet Home man was arrested on Tuesday night after allegedly breaking into a vacant home in Tangent, according to a news release from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

Marshall Patrick Rogers, 35, was charged with first-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief in Linn County Circuit Court on Wednesday afternoon, according to Oregon’s online court database.

Authorities were contacted about the incident at 5:17 p.m. Tuesday by a 9-1-1 caller who said a man had broken into his residence.

According to the news release, the homeowner had walked by his vacant home and saw the “For Sale” sign removed and in a shed on the property. When he went to the dwelling to see what was going on, Rogers came out of the residence and claimed it was his property.

Rogers left and walked out to the sidewalk where he was contacted by deputies. He was cooperative and quickly detained. However, when deputies asked for his name, he two them two different false names including “Joe Dirt,” the news release states.

Investigation showed that Rogers had entered the residence through a window and removed a lock box on the front door, causing damage, according to the news release.

Kyle Odegard

