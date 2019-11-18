A Sweet Home man was arraigned on a charge of second-degree assault Monday in Linn County Circuit Court.
William Eugene Blatchley, 56, was arrested Friday morning by Albany police in the 2800 block of Ferry Street Southwest. He is accused of causing serious injury to a 39-year-old man.
Second-degree assault is a Measure 11 offense with a presumptive sentence of five years and 10 months in prison on conviction.
Judge Michael Wynhausen set security in the case at $50,000 and appointed Tyler Reid to act as Blatchley’s attorney.
Blatchley’s next scheduled court appearance is at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 2.