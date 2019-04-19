A Sweet Home man was accused Friday of kidnapping and other crimes in Linn County Circuit Court.
Jacob Reginald Bliss, 44, was arraigned on charges of first-degree kidnapping, coercion, unauthorized use of a vehicle, strangulation and interference with making a report.
The crimes allegedly took place on Tuesday, and the victim was a female. The Sweet Home Police Department investigated the case.
Judge Michael Wynhausen set Bliss’ security in four open criminal cases at $125,000 total.
Prosecutor Alex Olenick had asked for $100,000 bail, saying that Bliss had a history of violent conduct and instances when he failed to appear for court dates.
Oregon’s online court database shows that Bliss has convictions for second-degree robbery and first-degree burglary.
Olenick added that security was appropriate to ensure that Bliss appear in court and for the safety of the community. Details of the kidnapping case were not immediately available after the Friday court appearance.
Bliss was arraigned on two other criminal cases on Friday during the afternoon session of teleconference arraignments from the Linn County Jail.
In one case, he was charged with third-degree escape and third-degree theft for an incident that allegedly occurred on Jan. 24.
In the other, Bliss was charged with felony first-degree failure to appear. That crime allegedly occurred on Feb. 13.
Bliss also has an open criminal case from 2018 with charges of second-degree trespass, two counts of felon in possession of a restricted weapon, possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear.