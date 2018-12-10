A Sweet Home man was charged with second-degree assault on Monday afternoon in Linn County Circuit Court.
Michael Ralph Marshall Jr., 35, wielded an ax and attacked a female, said prosecutor Alex Olenick. The crime allegedly occurred on Sunday, and was handled by the Sweet Home Police Department.
Olenick asked for $75,000 bail in the case, saying that Marshall was on probation for a case involving menacing and had failed to appear twice in the past. He added that he would be filing a probation violation charge against Marshall.
Defense attorney Tyler Reid, who handled the afternoon videoconference session of arraignments from the Linn County Jail, asked for the minimum $50,000 bail for such a serious crime. Reid said that because of Marshall’s income, the minimum amount would be a significant imposition.
Judge Daniel Murphy set Marshall’s bail at $50,000.
Arnold Poole was appointed Marshall’s attorney.
The victim in Marshall’s menacing case is the alleged victim in the assault case.