Sweet Home man accidentally shoots himself in leg

Sweet Home man accidentally shoots himself in leg

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
police tape

A Sweet Home man accidentally shot himself in the leg on Friday morning, according to a report from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

James Bown, 42, had a pistol tucked into his waistband, was adjusting his pants and the firearm discharged.

A 9-1-1 call about the self-inflicted gunshot wound was reported at 7:30 a.m. on Friday from the 28100 block of Ridgeway Road near Sweet Home. The caller said that a male and female came to his front porch requesting that he call for help regarding a gunshot wound.

Brown was taken by ambulance to Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital.

A female attempted to flee the scene, but was detained by deputies. Charas Blanco, 46, of Sweet Home, was determined to have a warrant from Sweet Home municipal court.

Investigation into the case is continuing, according to an LCSO supervisor.

New Linn County Mugshots (updated Feb. 17)

1 of 50

Kyle Odegard

0
0
0
1
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News