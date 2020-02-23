Sweet Home man accidentally shoots himself in leg

A Sweet Home man accidentally shot himself in the leg on Friday morning, according to a report from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

James Bown, 42, had a pistol tucked into his waistband, was adjusting his pants and the firearm discharged.

A 9-1-1 call about the self-inflicted gunshot wound was reported at 7:30 a.m. on Friday from the 28100 block of Ridgeway Road near Sweet Home. The caller said that a male and female came to his front porch requesting that he call for help regarding a gunshot wound.

Brown was taken by ambulance to Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital.

A female attempted to flee the scene, but was detained by deputies. Charas Blanco, 46, of Sweet Home, was determined to have a warrant from Sweet Home municipal court.

Investigation into the case is continuing, according to an LCSO supervisor.

