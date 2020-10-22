Sweet Home Junior High closes after positive COVID-19 cases

A positive COVID-19 case has closed Sweet Home Junior High School and paused high school athletics in the district for at least a week.

The announcement was sent via letter to families on Thursday after the district was notified by Linn County Public Health that a staff member at the junior high had tested positive and an athlete at the high school level was considered a presumptive positive. The term is used for patients assumed to be infected with the virus given symptoms and exposure but final test results are still pending.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we are closing the junior high building for the remainder of this week to perform a deep cleaning," the letter to parents read. "Teachers will continue to deliver distance learning to all junior high students, while working remotely."

Schools providing in-person learning are required by the state to cease those services for 14 days from the day a positive test is reported or from the onset of symptoms for the infected individual.

The district noted that contact tracing is currently taking place and is asking those who may have been exposed to remain home for the 14 day quarantine period.

High school athletics will also be canceled through next week, the district said.