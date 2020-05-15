Sweet Home High plans small-group graduation ceremonies

SWEET HOME — Sweet Home High School seniors are going to have a graduation ceremony after all — COVID-19 pandemic or not.
It isn’t going to be held at Husky Field with hundreds of cheering family and friends, but each senior will get to wear a cap and gown and be presented their diplomas and other awards in small group ceremonies to be held June 4 and 5 at the high school gymnasium.
And instead of an all-night party, they will be honored with a parade down Long Street at 7 p.m. June 5. Seniors will not be allowed to drive in the parade; they can be passengers only.
Thursday, there was another parade of vehicles as the seniors rolled through the high school parking lot and picked up lawn signs, T-shirts, their caps and gowns and other graduation materials from teachers and other staff members.
Pop-up shelters gave staff members some protection from a steady rainfall, but math instructor and baseball coach Dan Tow and athletic director Nate Tyler couldn't help getting wet as they handed out Class of 2020 yard signs and joked with students as they drove along he line-up of stations.
It was staff member Peggy Emmert's idea. She called it a "true team effort."
“We’re going to do what we need to do to celebrate these kids’ accomplishments,” math teacher and wrestling coach Steve Thorpe said. “These guys will get taken care of. Our community always comes together, and this is no exception.”
For the Thorpe family, the event is extra-meaningful, since their son Travis is one of the graduates. He will wrestle at Southern Oregon University in the fall. It was also special for Tow, whose son Casey is one of this year's valedictorians and is headed for the U.S. Naval Academy after graduation.
Thorpe said a video will be made of all events and presented to each graduate.
This year’s valedictorians will be Megan Hager, Victoria Hawken, Nicholaus James, Pippi Somatis, Casey Tow and Brook Womack. Salutatorian will be Tristan Saultz.
Career center coordinator Kristin Adams said it has been a challenge communicating with the students since the school is closed.
“They don’t use email and most don’t use Facebook,” Adams said. “Peggy Emmert came up with the idea of doing this. Usually we have a big day in May giving out caps and gowns and other graduation materials.”
Adams said 75-80% of the seniors had already locked in their final grades and qualifications to graduate.
“Teachers have been working one on one with a few others,” Adams said. “We have a big graduating class, about 160. It was a big class coming in as freshmen.”
Adams said she was sorry there will not be a senior awards night, which is a major tradition in Sweet Home.
“The students will get their awards at their individual graduation ceremonies,” she said.
Spencer Andrews picked up his yard sign and other materials and said he had been looking forward to a large graduation ceremony.
“It’s not fun that isn’t going to happen,” Andrews said. “But it’s going to be good that we will get to have something”
Andrews is considering a career as a mechanic.
Classmate Justin Pace agreed.
“What’s going on is definitely interesting,” Pace said. “It’s nice though that everything seems to be getting sorted out. It’s neat that we are going to get to walk after all.”
Pace plans to enlist in the Army after graduation.
Portland resident Mike Thul and his daughter Haley represented Josten’s, which provides caps and gowns for the graduates.
“It’s all we can do,” Thul said, “Everyone is locked out of their schools. It’s fun, and the kids are excited. Everyone’s program is going to look different, and maybe that makes the memories special, too.”
Thul said he has participated in 35 to 40 similar events in schools across the valley.
SHHS seniors have also been recognized communitywide, with large banners of themselves hanging on utility poles along Main Street. The banners, like the yard signs and T-shirts, have been paid for by donations from local businesses and individuals.
