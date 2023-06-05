An out-of-control burn pile leading to a fire has Sweet Home officials reminding the public all open burning is prohibited as of June 3.

Sweet Home Fire District responded to Berlin Road for the blaze at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, June 4, according to a news release.

A homeowner reportedly lost control of a burn pile due to windy conditions, and the fire jumped to a nearby shed and overhead trees, the release states, adding that firefighters snuffed the flames quickly using a command brush rig, heavy brush engine and water tender.

Fire officials said in the release the public should always call the Linn County Burn Message (541-451-1904, press 1) prior to burning. However, burning season isn’t expected to reopen until after fall.

Sweet Home was supported at the scene by the Oregon Department of Forestry and Linn County Sheriff’s Office while Lebanon Fire District provided standby coverage.