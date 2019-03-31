Sweet Home Fire District conducted a water rescue Sunday morning on the South Santiam River near Sun Lake.
A press release said rescuers were called out at 10:28 a.m. for two female kayakers who flipped their kayaks in the river. One of the kayakers was rescued with a power boat while she was clinging to a small downed tree in the middle of the river. The other was able to get back into her kayak and get to a riverbank near a home on Walkerwood Lane, where rescuers got to her.
The kayakers said they were cold but did not need medical attention, the release said. Both kayakers were wearing lifejackets.
The fire agency said the river temperature is currently 43 degrees, which is cold enough to cause a human body to lose dexterity within five minutes and cause unconsciousness in 30 minutes.