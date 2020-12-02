Sweet Home council wrestles with homeless shelter issue

“They have a church, cafeteria, housing and a social gathering area,” he said. “Perhaps we could look at what they are doing and do something similar. We’ve created a two-headed monster. I’m all for helping people during the winter months with warming shelters.”

Councilor James Goble said the council has always supported warming centers, but opposes encampments.

He said the warming center has “migrated into a homeless camp right in front of us. That bothers me. It’s happening, and we’re not doing anything about it.”

Goble said the camp is on private property, which has different rules than public property.

But Goble agreed that the council must help all people, whether they have a home or not.

Councilor Susan Coleman agreed with Goble that it’s the council’s responsibility to help all of the community’s residents.

“It’s challenging and it is an eyesore, but it would also be really bad if somebody died sleeping outside within our city limits,” Coleman said. “We need to work on a long-term solution, because this is a temporary solution. Cold weather is approaching. This has happened everywhere. It’s a problem for both the homeless and local businesses that are struggling.”

Council members agreed the issue needs to be discussed more fully by the One Sweet Home group, which is composed of members from various churches, and the city’s ad hoc committee on homeless issues.

Contact Linn County reporter Alex Paul at 541-812-6114.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.