Sweet Home City Council approves 2020-21 budget

SWEET HOME — The Sweet Home City Council unanimously approved the city’s 2020-21 budget Tuesday evening.
The budget includes a tax rate of $1.41 per $1,000 of property valuation, a police local option levy of $7.85 per $1,000 and a library services option levy of $1.17 per $1,000. The customer sewer usage charges were set at $37,642.
The total budget is $29,363,383. The general fund totals $2,170,651; special revenue funds include public safety, $3,432,651, and library services, $480,490.
The internal services fund is $1,558,585; state gas tax, $875,584; street maintenance and improvements, $300,000; project and equipment reserve, $386,000; public transit grant, $102,028; Weddle Bridge, $5,018; economic and community development, $464,696; community center operations, $46,030; and parks and recreation, $41,873.
Reserve funds: narcotic enforcement reserve, $5,700; stormwater system development, $105,000.
Capital project funds: water capital, $362,188; water depreciation reserve, $825,000; wastewater capital, $95,000; wastewater depreciation, $11,902,458; and stormwater depreciation, $143,870.
Enterprise funds: water fund, $2,758,561; wastewater fund, $3,216,965; and stormwater fund, $95,483.
In other business, the councilors:
• Approved putting the Ninth Avenue water line project on hold so water rates would not have to be increased this year in light of economic issues associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Approved accepting state marijuana taxes and state revenue sharing funds.
• Learned that the city will receive $52,294 from the state’s share of federal funds associated with the COVID-19 pandemic through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
• Approved an intergovernmental agreement with the Council of Governments to provide technology services. Hourly costs will range from $77.39 for a technology support specialist to $117.95 for a network support specialist.
• Discussed the possibility of exchanging a piece of property near City Hall with a neighboring landowner in exchange for property on the south side of City Hall that could be developed into a neighborhood park.
• Approved holding an economic development seminar on July 14 before the council’s regularly scheduled meeting.
