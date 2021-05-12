Sweet Home church fire suspicious

Authorities are investigating a church fire on Tuesday night in Sweet Home as suspicious in nature and a possible crime.

The fire was reported shortly after 8 p.m. at Elm Street Baptist Church, 1150 Elm St.

When Sweet Home Fire District personnel arrived, they found the fellowship hall of the church was on fire, according to a SHFD news release.

“Due to the early 911 call and the quick response of the crew, the fire was contained to the one building,” said Sweet Home Fire District Chief Dave Barringer, in the news release.

Members of the Oregon Fire Marshal’s Office and the Oregon State Police Arson Investigation Unit responded to assist the Sweet Home Police Department and SHFD with the fire investigation.

Sweet Home Police Chief Jeff Lynn said there was significant smoke, fire and water damage to the interior of the building, but the fellowship hall is still standing.

Lynn added that the investigation was in the beginning stages. “There’s a lot of work left to do on it,” he said.

Those with information about the case should call Sgt. Jason Ogden of the Sweet Home Police Department at 541-367-5181.

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.