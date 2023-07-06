The Sweet Home Fire District responded to brush fires Wednesday, July 5, but it didn't have to be that way: They were likely caused by people, according to a news release.

The first fire was at an old mill property at the end of 24th Avenue in a section of extremely heavy brush. District officials believe it was started by a smoldering campfire, the release said.

The second fire started on Liberty Road near Highway 20 in a mixture of dried grass, brush and trees. It was caused by an unauthorized burn pile, according to the news release.

The brush fires highlighted the danger of extreme heat, firefighters said. High temperatures, low relative humidity and winds created red flag conditions Wednesday, which raised the fire danger, according to the district.

The Sweet Home Fire District responded to the brush fires with the Oregon Forestry Department and quickly brought the blazes under control, according to the news release.

