Sweet Home boy dies a hero

The pair, Swenson said, were the best of friends.

"Since day one," she wrote, "he said he was going to marry her and he would run around and kiss her unless Kennedy said to stop and then he would immediately."

On Thursday, Holley Church led the effort to meet the Maynards on their way back into Sweet Home, arranging an escort by fire truck — Zach's favorite — from the local High School, down Long Street to 43rd Street.

The goal, the church said, was to show the family how loved they were but asked that people respect their space.

"Let them start their grieving process," a statement from the church read.

Multiple fundraisers have been set up to help both families. Holley Church is taking donations for the Maynard family and a GoFundMe page has been set up as well. Little Promises — a preschool in Sweet Home that served the children — is holding a walk-a-thon to help with the cost of care. Additionally, the Rio Theatre in Sweet Home will be showing "The Goonies" on Aug. 4 free of charge and accepting donations for the families.

A separate GoFundMe page has been set up for the Swenson Family.

