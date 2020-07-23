Sweet Home boy dies a hero

Cars lined the street in Sweet Home on Thursday night to greet the parents of Zachary James Maynard as they returned home from saying goodbye.
Maynard, 6, was critically injured by an unmanned watercraft that flew into a group of young swimmers Monday at Foster Lake in Sweet Home. The driver, a 23-year-old man who remained unidentified, has not been taken into custody and is cooperating with law enforcement.
On Thursday, the boy's parents, Rachel and Jeremiah Maynard announced their son's death via social media and were welcomed home by community members lining Long Street and flooding Facebook with condolences.
One message, from Jessica Swenson, declared the little boy a hero.
Swenson's daughter Kennedy was also struck by the watercraft on Monday and flown to Legacy Emmanuel in Portland. Maynard, she said, passed away just as her daughter was being discharged.
"Zachary James Maynard saved our baby girl," Swenson wrote. "He loved her since day one and now I firmly believe he was put here to protect and love her... he adored her. He pushed my baby out of the way of that jet ski and if he didn't, Kennedy would not be here."
Swenson suffered lacerations to her liver, a broken jaw, injuries to her clavicle and sternum and was fitted with a metal plate in her mouth. Maynard sustained multiple head injuries.
The pair, Swenson said, were the best of friends.
"Since day one," she wrote, "he said he was going to marry her and he would run around and kiss her unless Kennedy said to stop and then he would immediately."
On Thursday, Holley Church led the effort to meet the Maynards on their way back into Sweet Home, arranging an escort by fire truck — Zach's favorite — from the local High School, down Long Street to 43rd Street.
The goal, the church said, was to show the family how loved they were but asked that people respect their space.
"Let them start their grieving process," a statement from the church read.
Multiple fundraisers have been set up to help both families. Holley Church is taking donations for the Maynard family and a GoFundMe page has been set up as well. Little Promises — a preschool in Sweet Home that served the children — is holding a walk-a-thon to help with the cost of care. Additionally, the Rio Theatre in Sweet Home will be showing "The Goonies" on Aug. 4 free of charge and accepting donations for the families.
A separate GoFundMe page has been set up for the Swenson Family.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.