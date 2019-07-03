A Sweet Home woman reported to authorities on Tuesday night that she was assaulted by her sexual partner and feared he would kill her.
But the woman, 57-year-old Nancy Edwards, was arrested because her partner is the same man she’s accused of trying to murder in July 2018, and a court order prohibits her from contacting him.
Edwards was arraigned on a charge of contempt of court on Wednesday afternoon in Linn County Circuit Court.
Authorities are trying to contact the man regarding the alleged assault and other crimes.
Judge Michael Wynhausen set Edwards’ bail at $100,000 in the contempt of court case.
The state is seeking Edwards’ full $250,000 security in the attempted murder and first-degree assault case from last year, and has filed a motion and order to forfeit security and revoke release.
Prosecutor Lindy Kalodimos said that three contempt of court cases have been filed against Edwards for contacting the victim in the attempted murder case.
“The previous two have been dismissed,” replied defense attorney Matthew Gipson.
Kalodimos responded that Edwards had continued a sexual relationship with the victim in the attempted murder case for nearly a year, despite the court order prohibiting contact.
The next hearing in Edwards’ cases is scheduled for Wednesday.
She is scheduled for a four-day jury trial in November.
According to authorities, Edwards allegedly stabbed her then ex-boyfriend during an argument on July 29, 2018, puncturing his lung. While the ex-boyfriend was on the phone with 911 dispatchers, reporting the stabbing, Edwards broke through a sliding glass door and tried to attack him a second time, according to a news release from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Linn County deputies responded to the area of Bates Bridge on McDowell Creek Drive for a report of a “bloody female who was screaming that a male had a gun,” according to court paperwork.
Deputies interviewed Edwards and other women, one of whom said they saw the accuser in the attempted murder case carrying a firearm.
Edwards had visible bruising on her face and elsewhere, according to court paperwork.
She told authorities that she ran away from her partner’s house because he told her he would kill her. She heard his pickup and hid in blackberry bushes, she told the deputies.
Near Bates Bridge, she hid in brush again, and saw her partner walking down the roadway carrying a pistol, Edwards told authorities, according to court paperwork.
She flagged down a passing driver, and the man left the area, Edwards said.
Edwards declined to answer some of authorities’ questions regarding the assault and related matters.