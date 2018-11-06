SWEET HOME — A request to renew a five-year local option levy for the Sweet Home Community Pool appeared to be passing easily in early election returns Tuesday.
Voters were passing the measure by 72 to 28 percent shortly after the polls closed.
Taxpayers will pay slightly less now, however. The current rate is 32 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, but growth in property values prompted the Sweet Home School Board to set the new rate request at 30 cents per $1,000, which is expected to still cover the pool's costs for the upcoming year.
The levy is expected to raise about $215,000 annually for maintenance and operation of the pool, which is located on the campus of Sweet Home High School.
Bruce Davis, head coach of the Sweet Home Swim Club and the contact person for the levy campaign, said his first response is one of gratitude.
"Thank you. That's the big thing," he said. "Thank you to the community for standing behind a valuable resource for everybody."
Davis said he thinks voters appreciated the drop in the levy rate, but that he sees support regardless.
"To me, it just kind of shows how our community supports each other. The pool was built by the community, gosh, almost 70 years ago, in the 1950s," he said. "They realized with as much water as we have around us, it's much more than just producing great athletes. It's saving lives. And it's used by the entire community, from babies clear up to — there's men and women in their 70s, 80s and 90s who go down there and use the pool."
Voter approval of the new levy qualifies the school district for a state local option equalization grant that is expected to provide at least $100,000 per year for major facility maintenance and improvements. Proceeds would be set aside in the school district's long term maintenance fund. Future pool maintenance needs include replacing the filtration system and replacing the roof.