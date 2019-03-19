A Sweet Home resident who was struck by a vehicle Friday evening is no longer in critical condition at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland, according to her daughter.
Laura Hadland said her mother, Katrina Hadland, 45, suffered numerous broken bones about 7:49 p.m. Friday when she was struck by a car while walking in the crosswalk at the intersection of Main Street and 22nd Avenue.
According to Sweet Home Police Chief Jeff Lynn, Lon Salladay, 77, was the driver of the Chevrolet Avalanche that struck Hadland. Salladay appears to have committed suicide with a self-inflicted gunshot before emergency services personnel arrived on the scene.
“We don’t blame the man who hit her,” Laura Hadland said. “We wish he hadn’t taken his own life over this.”
There was no connection between the two individuals, she said, adding that Salladay has no criminal record.
Hadland said her mother is disabled and also suffers from insomnia, so she frequently walks around town, often to get things at Bi-Mart.
“She doesn’t remember why she was headed to Bi-Mart, maybe to get a prescription filled,” Laura said.
Katrina Hadland suffered numerous broken bones, including broken legs, broken hips, a broken right knee, a broken right leg bone, two spine fractures and a broken pelvis. She has already undergone hip surgery, Laura said, and is expected to remain hospitalized for several weeks.
“They’re not sure how this is going to affect her walking,” Laura said, adding that, fortunately, her mother has not suffered organ damage.
A GoFundMe page has been established to help with Katrina Hadland's medical expenses at https://www.gofundme.com/katrina-hadland039s-recovery-and-rehabilitation-fund As of late Tuesday, about $1,300 of a $25,000 goal had been raised.
Laura Hadland said her family has lived in Sweet Home for 20 years. This includes her grandfather, Wayne, and her daughter, Aubrie, 5. Katrina Hadland has two sisters who live in California.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Officer Dave Hickcox at 541-367-5181.