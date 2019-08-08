The Lebanon School Board on Thursday named Craig Swanson the new principal of Lebanon High School.
Swanson, a West Albany alum, began his teaching career at that school before moving on to Sprague High School, where he had served as principal since 2015 following a three-year stint as assistant principal.
“With a new principal there, we wanted to give him the best possible chance to succeed,” Lebanon Community School District Superintendent Bo Yates said. “We think that position is a way to do that.”
Swanson will be making the move to Lebanon High School, but he won’t be moving his family, citing his daughter’s educational career.
“She has a good friend group now and she’s going to be a sophomore,” he said, adding that he has family in the Albany and Lebanon area.
“The community pride for Lebanon High School is impressive and they’ve been really progressive,” he said.
The new hire comes after principal Brad Shreve resigned to take a position in the Salem-Keizer School District as principal of Roberts High School. Lebanon High School Assistant Principal Tim Geoghegan left his post to serve as Lacomb School principal following the resignation of Whitney Connolly in May.
Angela Landy was hired Thursday, as well, as the school's associate principal. The district originally said it would not fill Geoghegan’s position, but Yates said funds could be moved to cover the new hire.
On Thursday, the board also approved hiring approximately a dozen teachers along with Swanson, but questions were raised about how the district was retaining young teachers.
According to Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Meckley, many of the district's young teachers are associated with the nearby medical school and do not remain in their positions for longer than two or three years. Meckley noted that having a quality teacher for three years was better than leaving those positions open.