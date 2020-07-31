You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sustainability group offering Aug. 26 town hall

Sustainability group offering Aug. 26 town hall

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
sustainability fair, town hall 02

Karen Kos, outreach specialist, with No Food Left Behind Corvallis, talks with Oregon State University students Amir Shaarifuddin and Jia Wu about the program at the 2019 Corvallis Sustainability Coalition Sustainability Fair and Town Hall at the CH2M Hill Alumni Center. The event will be virtual one on Zoom on Aug. 26.

 Andy Cripe, Mid-Valley Media file (2019)

The Corvallis Sustainability Coalition is gearing up for a virtual summer town hall on Aug. 26.

The coalition usually sponsors and holds an annual Town Hall and Expo in March at the CH2M Hill Alumni Center at Oregon State University. But that event had to be canceled this year because of the coronavirus. Coalition officials said at the time of the cancellation in March that they would rescheduled the event for later in the year.

The Oregon State sustainability office is teaming up with the coalition on the event, which will take place via Zoom from noon to 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26.

Interested individuals can secure a place at www.sustainable.corvallis.org. Please register by Aug. 10. For information call 541-230-1237.

The theme of the town hall is climate action. The keynote speaker will be Kristin Eberhard, director of climate change and democracy at the Sightline Institute. The institute, which is based in Seattle, aims to boost sustainability in the Pacific Northwest via “strong communities, a green economy and a healthy environment.”

Eberhard’s talk will include examples of climate action taken in cities in the United States and Europe.

Also on the program is Oregon State University public policy doctoral student Johannah Hamilton, who will discuss the impact of climate change on communities of color. Hamilton is co-chair of the coalition’s community inclusion action team and the Corvallis King Legacy Advisory Board.

She also serves on OSU societies aiming to boost minority participation in science, agriculture and natural resources.

+1 
Kristin Eberhard

Kristin Eberhard

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Sweet Home boy dies a hero
Local

Sweet Home boy dies a hero

  • Updated

Cars lined the street in Sweet Home on Thursday night to greet the parents of Zachary James Maynard as they returned home from saying goodbye. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News