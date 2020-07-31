Sustainability group offering Aug. 26 town hall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Corvallis Sustainability Coalition is gearing up for a virtual summer town hall on Aug. 26.

The coalition usually sponsors and holds an annual Town Hall and Expo in March at the CH2M Hill Alumni Center at Oregon State University. But that event had to be canceled this year because of the coronavirus. Coalition officials said at the time of the cancellation in March that they would rescheduled the event for later in the year.

The Oregon State sustainability office is teaming up with the coalition on the event, which will take place via Zoom from noon to 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26.

Interested individuals can secure a place at www.sustainable.corvallis.org. Please register by Aug. 10. For information call 541-230-1237.

The theme of the town hall is climate action. The keynote speaker will be Kristin Eberhard, director of climate change and democracy at the Sightline Institute. The institute, which is based in Seattle, aims to boost sustainability in the Pacific Northwest via “strong communities, a green economy and a healthy environment.”

Eberhard’s talk will include examples of climate action taken in cities in the United States and Europe.