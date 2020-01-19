Sustainability group holds annual meeting Friday

The Corvallis Sustainability Coalition is holding its annual meeting at noon Friday at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.

The event features presentations on accomplishments of the past year and plans for 2020, including reports from the coalition’s 12 action teams.

The meeting also includes reports from two climate action projects, one emphasizing adding solar panels to Corvallis buildings and the other working on ways to reduce food waste.

Refreshments from the First Alternative Natural Foods Co-Op, which is celebrating its 50th year, will be served.

