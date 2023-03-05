“Inspiring,” “lively” and “dynamic” are words that community members have used to describe the annual Sustainability Fair & Town Hall, which will take place this year on Thursday, March 9, at the CH2M Hill Alumni Center at Oregon State University.

All are welcome at the free event organized by the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition.

The Sustainability Fair begins at 5 p.m., with more than 45 interactive exhibits representing Sustainability Coalition partner organizations and action teams. New Morning Bakery will offer a spread of local food, and the Rivard Woodman Guitar Duo will perform. The entire event will be waste-free, and attendees are encouraged to walk, bike, carpool or take the bus to the event. Bike racks will be available on the south side of the building.

At 7 p.m., the focus will shift to the Alumni Center ballroom. Attendees will be seated at tables of eight for a fast-paced, interactive town hall that will also be offered virtually. The program includes a series of presentations from the main stage, followed by discussion at the tables or in Zoom breakout rooms.

A highlight of the program will be presentations by a climate action “dream team” featuring Bill Ripple, OSU distinguished professor of ecology; Kathleen Dean Moore, distinguished professor of philosophy; Chris Quaka, former federal disaster coordinator of the Corporation for National and Community Service; and Julie Williams, president and founder of Seeds for the Sol.

Their presentations will lay the foundation for the town hall launch of a new five-year, community-wide initiative developed by the coalition’s Energy Action Team to guide and support the community as it shifts toward a more secure energy future.

The program will also include brief remarks by Corvallis Mayor Charles Maughan and Benton County Commission Chair Pat Malone, as well as presentation of the annual “Community Scrapbook,” a slide show highlighting the sustainability achievements of local organizations and businesses during the past year — helping to move the community toward greater environmental quality, social equity and economic vitality.

Primary event sponsors are the OSU Office of Sustainability, First Alternative Natural Foods Co-op, Energy Wise Services and G. Christianson Construction. Additional sponsors are the Audubon Society of Corvallis, Flicker & Fir, Seeds for the Sol, First United Methodist Church Environmental Care Team, Greenbelt Land Trust, Marys Peak Group of the Sierra Club, Corvallis Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Oregon, Public Good PR, Western Pulp Products, and Willamette Gardens.

For more information, visit https://sustainablecorvallis.org/or call 541-230-1237.