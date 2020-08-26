Sustainability event focuses on climate, social justice

The Corvallis Sustainability Coalition held its annual town hall on a virtual basis Wednesday, with the emphasis on climate change and social justice.
The organization normally holds the event in March at the CH2M Hill Alumni Center in conjunction with an expo that features exhibits, gadgets and gizmos from coalition partner organizations and the group’s 12 action teams. However, the coronavirus forced a change of schedule.
The theme for Wednesday’s event was “bold action on climate change” and it featured two keynote speakers, Kristin Eberhard of the Sightline Institute and Oregon State University doctoral student and community activist Johannah Hamilton.
Eberhard is director of climate change and democracy at the Sightline Institute. The institute, which is based in Seattle, aims to boost sustainability in the Pacific Northwest via “strong communities, a green economy and a healthy environment.”
Eberhard focused mainly on initiatives cities have implemented during her 35 minutes. Here is a look at some of those solutions:
Copenhagen: The Danish city of 633,000 has a goal of being carbon neutral by 2025 and has reduced 2005 emission levels 38% during a period in which the population grew 18%. The city’s Copenhill, a massive waste-to-energy facility, produces 80% of the city's heat and also features recreational amenities such as a snowboard/ski slope and green spaces for hiking and climbing. Nearly half of all city trips occur on bicycles and the city features a “superhighway” for cyclists.
Vancouver, B.C.: The city (population 631,000) has the lowest per capita greenhouse gas emissions in North America, aided by a large hydroelectric component. A total of 53% of city trips are by bike, walking or transit, and Vancouver features 279 miles of bike paths.
Fort Collins, Colorado: The college town of 167,000 reports emissions are down 14% since 2005 despite population growth of 28%. Fort Collins also has a nonprofit recycling center that accepts hard-to-recycle items.
New York City: The megacity of 8.7 million has divested all of its pension funds of fossil fuel investments. A big challenge for the city is skyscrapers: Buildings are responsible for 70% of city emissions. The city’s climate mobilization act includes 10 items. Most of them, such as retrofitting and energy-saving windows, relate to buildings. In addition, the city’s Solar Uptown Now initiative is working on getting solar into apartments and in underserved communities.
Portland: Oregon’s largest city is in the top 20 nationally for solar use and has reduced electricity use 5% since 1990, with the city’s population rising 40% in that 30-year period. Portland also has pioneered a “home energy score” as part of the information that is reviewed when a house is sold.
Eugene: The Lane County city is already on its second climate action plan, offers free downtown rides in electric vehicles and has seen a 6% reduction in emissions since 2010, while its population has grown 7%.
Hamilton, who leads a sustainability coalition action team on community inclusion and also serves on the Corvallis King Legacy Advisory Board, melded together climate change and social justice in her remarks.
Hamilton, who went to Puerto Rico to work on rebuilding a school after Hurricane Maria devastated the island in 2017, noted that extreme weather events are more likely to affect low income residents as well as Indigenous people and communities of color.
Racism leaves communities of color at a higher risk of being affected by climate change, Hamilton said, noting the proximity of pollution-spewing factories to low-income and minority communities.
