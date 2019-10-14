{{featured_button_text}}
Corvallis Electric Bicycles co-owner Chris Gould prepares a Raleigh Detour step-through electric bike for sale at their store located at 1945 NW Kings Blvd. in Corvallis. The company will give a presentation Friday at the quarterly session of the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition.

 Andy Cripe, Mid-Valley Media file photo

The Corvallis Sustainability Coalition is hosting its quarterly meeting at noon Friday at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.

Presentations by coalition partner organizations are planned from Yadira Ruiz and Nate Johnson of Sunbow Produce, Jeff Hallman of Corvallis Electric Bicycles and Ashley Lane of Furniture Share. 

In addition, Ashley Merback and Rachel Kirby will have an update on projects of the coalition's education action team.

First Alternative Co-op will provide refreshments.

