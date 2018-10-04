Oregon State Police investigators have identified four suspects allegedly spotted last month trespassing near Ferguson Road south of Monroe, where they illegally took a spike bull elk.
The news came only a day after authorities requested the public's help in identifying the men using photos from a trail camera taken Sept. 1. The images showed four hunters packing out the elk.
"Oregon State Police would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance," the agency said in a press release Thursday.
The investigation is continuing.