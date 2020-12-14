Suspects cited in Adair bike thefts

Three people have been cited in connection with a series of recent bicycle thefts that happened in Adair Village.

Four mid- to high-end mountain bikes were reported stolen from three families in Adair Village last Wednesday, according to a news release issued Monday by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies tracked down a primer-white 1999 two-wheel-drive Toyota pickup believed to have been used in the thefts and questioned the occupants, Summer Charlayne Wilson, 26, and Jedidiah Lee Tate, 39, both of Albany.

According to the press release, deputies then recovered the missing bicycles at various locations in Corvallis and Albany, including one found stripped to the frame at the Pioneer Park campground in Corvallis, where they encountered Eron Zachary Couch, 29, of Alabama, who was allegedly in possession of a stolen handgun and credit card.

Couch was arrested on charges of first-degree theft by receiving and identity theft. Wilson was arrested on two counts of second-degree theft and two counts of second-degree trespassing. Tate was arrested on one count each of first-degree burglary and first-degree theft, as well as two counts each of second-degree theft and second-degree trespassing.