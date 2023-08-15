A North Albany home appears badly damaged by an outside fire that threatened the surrounding neighborhood.

Albany Fire Department was called to the structure fire in the 1200 block of Northwest Spencer Drive around 11:55 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Neighbors reported hearing an explosion just before seeing flames and smoke coming from the home. Some were preparing to evacuate while others sprayed down lawns and homes in case the blaze got out of control.

“Right now, we have a cat missing that we’ll be looking for,” Albany Fire Marshal Lora Ratcliff said at the scene. “We’re still trying to suppress the fire and prevent it from extending up the hill.”

With the home set on a densely vegetated hillside, fire crews put a priority on cutting off the spread, Ratcliff said, along with putting down the flames consuming the top floor of the home. A patch of grass near the home appeared to have burned as well.

It’s not yet clear what exploded or why, Ratcliff said. No injuries were reported, and the missing cat was later successfully rescued.

A man was home at the time of the explosion, Ratcliff said, adding his wife pulled up within seconds of the blast, and a neighbor rushed over to help at the same time. She said the number of witnesses involved would help with the investigation.

Fire officials have issued several recent reminders about the hot weather and extreme fire danger.

Stay up to date on mid-Willamette Valley news, wherever you go Easily access the latest Albany and Linn County news in an app that lets you select the topics that matter most to you.