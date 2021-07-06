Suspect steals, crashes two vehicles

Law enforcement arrested a suspect who stole and crashed two automobiles on Monday, and the second wreck downed power lines and the vehicle caught on fire near Scio High School, according to a news release from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Bruce Lee Wilson, 46, of Salem, was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries. He was then taken to the Marion County Jail and lodged on charges including two counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle, felony attempt to elude (by vehicle) and attempted second-degree assault.

Shortly before 8 a.m. on Monday, Marion County deputies were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash involving a 1999 Honda Accord in the 2600 block of the Cascade Highway, near Silverton, the news release states. (Law enforcement later discovered that vehicle had been stolen from Salem.)

While deputies were responding to the crash a second caller reported the driver of the Honda stole their 2001 Ford F-250 after they stopped to check on them.

The stolen F-250 was located on Cascade Highway near Tree Haven Road NE where the suspect nearly struck an oncoming patrol car, forcing a deputy off the road, according to the news release.