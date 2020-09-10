Suspect looters arrested after high-speed chase

Marion County Sheriff’s Department officials have arrested two men suspected of looting in the Detroit area, which has been badly damaged by the Beachie Creek Fire.
Anthony Travis Bodda, 21, and Alexander Justin Jones, 36, were taken into custody Thursday after a wild chase through the fire zone.
Deputies responding to a report of a suspicious van near Detroit, which has been evacuated, chased the van more than 35 miles to the Stayton/Sublimity exit. The van then drove through Santiam Golf Club before deputies used rumble strips to disable the vehicle.
The suspects left the van and eventually were taken into custody with the assistance of a K9 unit.
Bodda and Jones were taken to the Marion County Jail, where they are facing charges of attempted theft in the first degree, burglary in the second degree, felony elude, attempted misdemeanor elude, reckless driving, interference with a peace officer, possession of a burglary tool, reckless endangering, criminal mischief in the first degree and criminal trespass in the second degree.
Deputies still are trying to determine the scope of the looting, but Sgt. Jeremy Landers said items recovered exceeded $1,000 in value. The golf course grounds suffered an estimated $1,500 in damage, Landers said.
Marion County Sheriff Joe Kast expressed frustration at the looting given the severity of the fire situation in the Santiam Canyon.
"I am disappointed that while in a state of emergency these people would victimize members of our community,” Kast said, adding that his department is "committed to holding people accountable if they chose to victimize residents from our evacuated areas. We will continue to patrol evacuated areas and do our best to protect these areas from criminal behavior."
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police during the incident.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116.
