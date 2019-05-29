Murder suspect Chad Cheever faces new charges stemming from his conduct at the Linn County Jail, according to the state.
Cheever, 45, was charged in Linn County Circuit Court on Wednesday afternoon with two counts of felony fourth-degree assault and an additional count of attempted fourth-degree assault.
The three victims listed on court paperwork all were recently incarcerated at the Linn County Jail. Prosecutor Michael Paul confirmed after the hearing that the crimes reportedly were committed at the jail.
One of the assaults allegedly occurred May 17, while the other, and the attempted assault, allegedly occurred on Monday.
Judge Michael Wynhausen set Cheever’s security at $25,000 in the case, though he acknowledged that it might be a moot point, as Cheever was being held without bail in his murder case.
Cheever is charged with murder by abuse and second-degree assault for the death of his relative, Tangent-area farm mechanic Don Whisenhunt, in September.
Whisenhunt, 60, allegedly died to due massive injuries caused by a physical confrontation with Cheever the night of Sept. 20. Cheever allegedly left Whisenhunt outside overnight on Whisenhunt’s Tangent property, according to court paperwork.
Tami Jean Fulbright, Whisenhunt's daughter, pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal mistreatment early this month for her role in her father’s death. She allegedly withheld necessary and adequate medical treatment from him.
Fulbright was sentenced to 30 days in jail.
The next hearing in Cheever’s cases is scheduled for June 11.