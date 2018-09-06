A 29-year-old Albany woman charged with reckless driving and other crimes following a police pursuit through Corvallis and Philomath on Saturday has been arrested again for a theft that allegedly occurred the same day.
The first incident began on Saturday afternoon with reports of a red 1993 Honda Civic driving recklessly through downtown Corvallis.
At 1:51 p.m., a Corvallis police officer spotted the vehicle near the Law Enforcement Building at Northwest Fifth Street and Jackson Avenue and attempted to pull it over but the driver sped away, according to a police report.
Corvallis officers chased the vehicle through the city before dropping the pursuit near the edge of town at Southwest Philomath Boulevard and Technology Loop.
At that point, the report said, a Philomath police officer took up the chase and was able to stop the car.
The driver, Sierra Dawn McDaniel, was arrested on two counts of attempting to elude, three counts of reckless driving, and one count of interfering with a peace officer.
She was booked into the Benton County Jail on $100,000 security and was released the same afternoon.
But instead of going home, police say, she committed another crime and is now facing a theft charge.
At 5:59 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to the Corvallis Fred Mayer store for a shoplifting complaint.
An employee reportedly told an officer that a woman had loaded about $250 worth of merchandise into a shopping cart, walked to an empty cash register, packed the items into reusable bags and then left the store without paying.
The employee said that when he confronted the woman in the parking lot, she said, “I don’t have time for this” and then fled the scene – in a Honda Civic.
An officer reviewed the store’s security video and allegedly recognized the suspect as McDaniel.
On Thursday, she was arrested on a charge of second-degree theft. Security was set at $12,500, but she was released on her own recognizance.
It was not clear whether McDaniel had a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.